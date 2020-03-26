Community help in Moyne Templetuohy

Now that we are in a period of restricted movement due to the Covid-19 outbreak, parishioners are available to offer any help and assistance they can throughout the parish over the coming days and weeks. Anyone unable or apprehensive about leaving their home to run errands, be it to the shop, chemist, etc., please get in touch with any of the numbers below and they will organise assistance for you, in the strictest of confidence. A note has been circulated to all homes in the parish and people are urged to make contact if needs be to help you through these times: Contact details Moyne - Mark Dunne (087 0672132), Mary Gorman (086 8099644), Edel Leahy (087 6350712), Contact details Templetuohy - Jim Ryan (087 9046288), Pat O’Connor (087 2071320), Christine Cussen (086 0705704).