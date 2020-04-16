Cappawhite Response Group set up to help with food deliveries

In light of the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the need for people to remain in self isolation and practice social distancing, Cappawhite Community Council have set up a Cappawhite Response Group.

One of the decisions of the group is to organise and staff a community delivery service to enable vulnerable people to stay in their own homes and to get the essential supplies they need from local businesses.

Contact Costello’s shop, Ryans Centra Shop or McGraths Pharmacy for further information.

Dinner Service

Cnoc Rua offer a dinner service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at a cost of €5. Meals must be ordered by 10am on the day and can be delivered to your door or collected on site at an assigned time. Contact Rachel at 062 75071 ext 2.

Volunteer

If you would like to become a volunteer please contact Cappawhite Community Council on Facebook or email cappawhiteresponse@cappawhite.ie or any community council member.

"Our committed volunteers hope to be able to continue these services while this situation exists. The Community Council would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their efforts in trying to contain the situation. Cappawhite has a great reputation for working well together as a community and we have no doubt it will be the same on this occasion," a spokesperson said.

The Community Council AGM, the Community Council elections and the parish cleanup are also postponed until later in the year.

