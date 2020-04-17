Fionn celebrates 10th birthday with special message from Tipperary hurling captain

A ten year old boy in Cahir received a birthday surprise of a lifetime after members of the Cahir Community Policing Unit organised an outdoor party (with social distancing guidelines in place!) featuring the Liam McCarthy Cup and a special video message from hurler Seamie Callinan.

On Easter Sunday, members of Cahir gardai organised a special surprise for ten year old Fionn who has Asbergers Syndrome, after word reached the station that the hurling fan was feeling down he could not have a party with his friends.

The Community Policing Unit delivered his present with flashing lights and sirens and thanks to Tipperary GAA County Board, the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the U21 Cup also paid him a visit.

Not only that but Seamie Callanan recorded a special birthday video for Fionn and he had signed a hurley and sliotar donated by The 2 Johnnies and Billy Coffey.

"When the restrictions are lifted Fionn will be given a tour of the station with his brother and sister, and a hot-shot team of Gardai will be calling to his house to play soccer with his new sports goals," said a garda spokesperson.