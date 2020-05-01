Moycarkey Borris GAA club host fundraiser for Thurles Hospital

Moycarkey Borris GAA and Ladies Camogie and Football club have organised a health and wellbeing challenge ‘The Mizen Head to Malin Head Run and Walk Round Trip.’

The fitness challenge started at 8am on Saturday, April 25 and will run until Friday, May 1 at 5pm. Members of the public are invited to run or walk 1km, 5km or 10kms (the sky is the limit) and your distance will be logged against the clubs overall target of 1,200km.

To take part in the challenge simply download the Strava App to your phone, search for Moycarkey Borris GAA and add Moycarkey Borris GAA to Clubs. Next simply click on club event and join the 1,200km Mizen Head to Malin Head Run and Walk Round Trip in aid of The Hospital of Assumption Thurles.

“Because of the support over the weekend and a big effort from all near and far supporting our club and parish, we have over excelled our km. It is great to see all the happy faces across the parish and further afield,” said a club spokesperson.

“Let’s get out there to support our fundraiser in aid of our local Covid 19 front line staff at the Hospital of the Assumption Thurles.”

This event is open to all in Ireland and abroad. Please continue to stay safe and observe the 2km and social distance if doing the challenge.