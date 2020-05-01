Tipperary GAA club's 5km charity challenge raises over €4,000 for local causes

Carrick Swan GAA Club's Na hEalaí 5km challenge has raised more than €4000 so far for Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services and South Tipperary hospital.

The challenge involves all members and friends of the GAA Club completing 5km by walking, running, cycling or swimming while abiding by Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and staying within 2km of their home.

The funds raised by the event will be used to purchase food for the dinners Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service provides to its elderly clients in the town.

It will also be spent on purchasing tablet devices to assist family members connect with loved ones who are patients in South Tipperary hospitals.

The club has paid tribute to all involved in setting up this initiative and all who have participated and donated, thus far. Your generosity has been incredible.

You can donated to the fundraiser by logging onto: www.gofundme.com/f/

na-healai-5km.

The Swan Club's former Chairman Jimmy 'Dree' Walsh is in the thoughts of all club members at the moment as he is currently in hospital.

Jimmy is one of life's gentlemen and a great worker for the Swan Club over many years. The club sends best wishes to Jimmy.

The Club also wishes Johnny ‘Chuckle’ Smith a speedy recovery. Johnny is recovering at the moment from a recent accident.

Meanwhile, the Club extends condolences to the Coady family, Ard Mhuire and Dublin on their recent bereavement.