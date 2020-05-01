UPDATE: Ceremonies to be held to mark first holy communion days in Tipperary

As many children have had their First holy Communions postponed, many parishes are celebrating Mass for the students and their families on the days when First Holy Communions were to be celebrated online.

In SS Peter & Paul’s in Clonmel Fr Michael Toomey will be offering Masses in the next fortnight for those who had been preparing and working so hard for their First Holy Communion throughout the year.

In a letter sent home to the parents and students, Fr Michael said that he still wanted to mark the day when we were to celebrate your First Holy Communion – and that is where he needs their help.

“I know that you are all so disappointed that your First Holy Communion has been postponed” said Fr Michael, but he reassured them all: “That means that we will still celebrate your First Holy Communion, but at a later date, and when it is safe to do so.”

Fr Michael has asked each student to draw a picture of themselves– and their family at home, which will be printed off and placed in the benches in the church where they would be sitting. Everyone will be able to tune in by watching the Mass live on the parish TV service. On your Smart TV, Laptops, Computers, phone or tablets, tune in at www.churchservices.

tv/clonmelpeterpaul

At the Mass, Fr Michael will be assisted virtually by principals and teachers and will encourage the children to join in with the singing and prayers at home.

Masses will be on Saturday 2nd May at 11am for the Sisters of Charity, and on Saturday 9th May at 11am for SS Peter & Paul’s N.S.