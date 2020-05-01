HEALTH: Tipperary's fitness guru tells you what to do after the overeating binge

Binge eating is something that almost everyone faces. It can be frustrating but it’s part of life.

When you binge your motivation and morale can take a hit which can sometime lead to an endless cycle which derails the progress you have made.

By implementing some healthy habits into your lifestyle you can stop yourself from going on a week long binge.

Here are a few tips you can implement after a binge.

Don’t panic

It’s ok to indulge, it’s not a crime. If you get mad at yourself then stop, because thinking about it will only make you worse. This can lead to more binges down the line. Move past it.

Keep yourself hydrated

Being hydrated supports a healthy metabolism and can make recovery better. Drink a glass of water before bed and a few glasses upon waking.

Keep water with you over the next few days. This will help flush out any excess salt.

Hit the gym

Getting a workout in can help you get back on track. A workout may help to improve your mood.

Try and get yourself into a regular gym routine to help prevent yourself binge eating in the future.

Get plenty of veggies in

After a binge make sure to get plenty of veggies in at each meal. They’re high in fiber and may help promote weight loss and help you fell full.

Sleep it off

If you are sleep deprived it can lead to an increased food intake. Aim to get 7+ hours of sleep a night.

Don’t skip meals

Skipping meals might increase your hunger and appetite which may lead to a higher risk of overeating. Sticking to a regular eating pattern may lead to less binge eating.

I hope this can help you or someone you know out.