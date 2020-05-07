'Our zimmer frames checked in at reception,' looking back to look forward during Covid-19

It was the May bank holiday, and there we all were bopping the night away to the sounds of Bagatelle.

Earlier that night, our zimmer frames had been checked in at reception, after which; we let rip to the classic hits of Liam Reilly’s Bagatelle.

That was a year ago this weekend. The bank holiday – just gone – involved the following: a night in front of the telly watching a repeat of an old episode of ‘Midsummer Murders’, a mug of cocoa and an early night. What a difference a year makes.

Yet, there is hope emerging for the town of Clonmel. More restaurants – in the last few days - have opened their doors for ‘collections and delivery’.

Many, if not all of the ‘chippers’ in town are offering a similar service.

The Taoiseach’s ‘Roadmap for Reopening Ireland’ has given all of us a measure of hope.

In the days leading up to the ‘big announcement’ people queuing outside supermarkets, in between chats – with distance – about cauliflower and peri peri sauce; talked about little else. The ‘plan’ involves ‘5 Phases’.

I did my own calculations on how the plan would impact on me. Taking work out of the frame – only God knows – I reckon that after (Phase 1: 18th May) I’ll be able to paint my shed. It was announced that the Hardware stores in the town – with conditions attached- may open, from that date onwards. I have no more excuses left for not doing DIY after, May 18th.

It seems that after (Phase 2: 8TH June) smaller retail outlets will be allowed to open. At that point I can finally buy that thimble, I’ve badly needed. By (Phase 3: 29th June) all non-essential shops will be open, at long last.

I don’t know how I managed without a new cravat, this last while. On the upside, we will be free to sit in a café and sip delicious coffee.

This is the one we’ve all been waiting for…. drum roll please… (Phase 4: 20th July). The barbers/ hairdressers can finally open their salons, from that date onwards.

At the time of writing; this will be seventy-seven days from now. Seventy-seven more days, without a haircut. A lady queuing outside the chemist joked with me, “you’ll look like a support act for AC/DC, if you don’t get a trim soon.” On that point, how is it, that our Taoiseach has neatly trimmed locks throughout this crisis? I’m just saying.

By (Phase 5: 10th August) we are nearly back to normal. The great news is that from August 10th - I’m free to get a tattoo or a piercing. No thanks, I’d prefer a sit down, steak ‘n’ chips.

Lots of people in the town of Clonmel have assisted people to – stay the course, during this crisis. I’d like to acknowledge the contributions of all those who have posted: songs, children’s art projects, recipes, photographs, information and above all; continued words of encouragement. An example of which is: the Clonmel’s Page. Thomas Ryan is currently challenging the people of Clonmel to get behind his’10,000 Steps Challenge’ all information can be found on the Facebook page – Clonmel’s Page. All donations will go to C-saw. If you are feeling energetic, give it a try.

Let me see…10,000 steps. If I leave home at a brisk pace and swing by ‘Chrissies Off Licence’ and bursting into a trot, I should – just about – have time to pop into ‘Miss Ellies’ on the home stretch. I’m in! Sign me up, Thomas. Until next week, take care everyone.