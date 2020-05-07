'Here we are all at home having no visitors,' sacrifices need to be made during lockdown

So here we are all at home having no visitors. Parents are now teachers and every school aged child in Ireland can now claim to have been home schooled.

Toilet paper is now once again freely available. Neighbours who aren’t at risk simply by going to the supermarket go for those who are. The police stop us to ask where we are going? Shop assistants are brave frontline workers and the news worldwide only covers one topic. Yes, people we are in a pandemic but don’t fret we are all in this together.

I must be upfront. I am a cocooner, so life is a little strange for me right now. You see it’s no longer safe for me to go out into the world. Just think about that. Our government have advised people like me not to leave our homes at all not even for exercise. So for those of you who hate the 2km rule be thankful I’m not even allowed 2 feet! Wanna trade?

I should also mention I’m now jealous of people who can go to the supermarket which is weird as I hated having to go before but now, I dream of the day I can go into one. Seriously forget my birthday even forget Christmas that’s the day I’ll be happiest. Yes, I hear how it sounds but it’s how I feel. The freedom to leave the house is what I miss. The ability to look around and choose what you want in the moment and seeing other people is a luxury now only afforded to the few. This is the new rich and poor and new haves and the have not and it all revolves around the supermarket.

From my cocooning castle I’ve noticed a few things. Firstly, my postman is now afraid of me. A man who is one of the friendliest people you will meet on this earth now sees me a threat to him. It’s sad when you think about it.

Secondly, am I the only person who is getting tired of the weather person telling me to wash my hands? They can tell us to stay at home, social distancing any of the other rules but telling me to wash my hands. No thank you. Please stop. Guess what Mr weatherman your about 33 years too late my mum beat you to it.

Thirdly, I’m a stay at home athlete. If there were stay at home Olympics this year, I’d bring home the gold for Ireland. This is where I am a master. If this was a movie, I’d be that person who comes from the back through the crowd with the answer. The underdog the one people count out but in this movie it’s what they count me out for that’s where I excel. You see I’ve had a chronic pain condition for over 20 years and have been very ill as a result of another condition these past three years. So, staying at home not being able to leave for weeks and even months isn’t new for me nor does it feel strange what’s strange is having everyone doing it.

Lastly, 2020 won’t be known as the year we heard daily death figures in the hundreds for the US, the UK, Italy and many many other countries nor will it be known year of the virus nor will it be the year of the lockdown. No. Instead it’ll be known as the year everyone had a clearout, the year toilet roll was the new bread, the year all of the odd jobs got done, the year we all learned what cocooning was, the year we all agreed that a vaccine was a good idea, the year those who could did for those who couldn’t, and the year we all realised just how much we miss hugging.

But most importantly it’ll be known as the year we all stayed home to save a life. So to all of you lifesavers out there well done and while we can’t save everyone and I wish we could we’ll do our best too to try to because when this is all over and it will some day I for one want as many of us there as possible. So when you are feeling trapped or getting annoyed about things or just want to get back to your life remember this is a marathon not a sprint. This will take time. How long no one knows because even if we did eradicate it here it’s happening globally it would just get back in if not contained elsewhere. We need to be careful we need to take things slowly, normal life is a long way away but every day we are a step closer as long as we follow the rules. The motivation is what’s truly at stake. A life. A person. Someone’s loved one. As of right now we’ve lost so many to Covid-19and so many families are grieving.

So for their sake and for those who risk their lives to treat the patients lets do the easy bit because that’s the job we have just stay at home and don’t be tempted because its sunny and a bank holiday because I for one don’t want to see one more life taken away.