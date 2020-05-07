Tipperary Museum of Hidden History inviting people to share their Covid-19 experiences

Life during COVID-19 and Mick Delahunty’s lost recordings are to form part of new exhibitions at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History.

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is inviting people living in Tipperary and beyond to share their Covid-19 experiences with the museum. The chosen images will form the basis of a new exhibit at the museum about the impact of Covid-19 on people’s everyday lives when the museum reopens in the near future. The material donated will be accessioned into Tipperary Museums Collection for future generations.

‘ReCOVer Together’ is an initiative by the Tipperary County Museum and Tipperary County Council that aims to collect photographs, pamphlets and stories during Covid-19 in Tipperary, Ireland and across the world.

Pictures and stories can be uploaded to the link below on any subject relating to what’s happening right now in Tipperary and beyond. For full details go to https://hiddenhistory.ie/

RecoverTogether.

“Museums play a vital role in collecting and archiving contemporary material relating to significant modern and historical events,” said Marie McMahon, Curator of Tipperary Museum of Hidden History. “It is great how cultural institutions have rallied together during the current situation to ensure that people at home can access museum collections, art galleries, heritage sites, libraries and educational resources at the click of a mouse.

Influence

“These events shape and influence our communities,” she said. “The photographs submitted will explain to our future visitors, how we, in Tipperary, fought together against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

This year, the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is celebrating 20 Years at Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel. To mark the occasion the museum is launching the ‘Rediscovery of Mick Delahunty’s Lost Recordings’.

Recently the recordings of several of Mick Delahunty Shows, which hadn’t been heard in over 72 years, were discovered on four vinyls at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History.

The discs were ‘one-offs’ recorded in 1948 in halls in Clonmel and Waterford City.

Although the discs are now 72 years old, today’s remastering technology was able to restore the discs close to what they sounded like that day in the summer of 1948.

Two more discs from the Clonmel session were also discovered, so the museum now has nine classic Mick Del Orchestra tracks which show clearly why his band was rated so highly in Irish ballrooms.

The recordings were never released to the public and were forgotten about until now. To celebrate the rediscovery of these lost recordings, the Tipperary Museum has decided to mark Clonmel’s illustrious son by making the music available as a nine-track CD with an interview by Patricia Cantwell of CBC Radio.

“Mick Delahunty was the King of the Irish Showband era and his big band were a fixture on the Irish Ballroom scene for 50 years,” said Marie. “We are really excited to have discovered these lost recordings of Mick Delahunty’s shows. Mick Delahunty features in the Museums new redevelopment and can be seen when the museum reopens its doors after the Covid-19 lockdown.

“However the CD release will go ahead so people will be able to hear the lost recordings.”