RECIPE: Fancy a treat this weekend? Treat yourself with a Tipperary crispy chicken burger
It's fair good!
Fancy a treat this weekend? Treat yourself with a Tipperary crispy chicken burger.
Crispy chicken burger with peanut sauce
Peanut sauce ingredients
l Thumb size piece ginger
l 1 Garlic clove
l 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
l 2 TBSP light soy sauce
l 1 TBSP lime juice
l 1 TSP sugar
l Pinch of chilli flakes
l 1/3 cup water
Crispy chicken burger ingredients
l 4 boneless & skinless chicken thighs
l 70g panko breadcrumbs
l 1/2 tsp galic granuales
l 1/2 tsp onion granuales
l 1/2 tsp salt
l 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
l 1 tsp oregano
l 1 egg
l splash of milk
l 2 burger buns
l Lettuce
l Tomato
l Streaky bacon
Method
1.Place all the peanut sauce ingredients into a blend until a smooth sauce. Add more water if needed.
2.For the crispy chicken place the breadcrumbs, onion & garlic granuales, oregano, salt and pepper in a bowl and combine.
3.Crack the egg into a separate bowl with a splash of milk and whisk.
4.trim any excess fat from the chicken thighs and place them in the bowl with the egg & milk and coat the chicken fully in the mixture.
5.Take 1 chicken thigh at a time and place in the breadcrumbs. Make sure to coat both sides well with breadcrumbs.
6.Preheat your oven to 220c.
7.Heat a frying pan with a splash of oil and some low cal spray and place the chicken thighs in the pan until they are brown & crispy on both sides 5-6 minutes.
8.Place the chicken on a oven tray and cook for 20-25 mins turning half way through.
9.When the chicken is nearly cooked place a couple of slices of streaky bacon under a grill and cook until crispy.
10. toast your burger buns when the chicken and bacon is just cooked.
11.spread a spoonful of sauce on one side of the bun and add some lettuce along with a couple of slices of tomatoes.
12.Next add 2 pieces of the crispy chicken along with some of the streaky bacon and top with another spoonful or 2 of the peanut sauce.
13.Serve with some oven chips.
Enjoy!!
