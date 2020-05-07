RECIPE: Fancy a treat this weekend? Treat yourself with a Tipperary crispy chicken burger

Fancy a treat this weekend? Treat yourself with a Tipperary crispy chicken burger.

Crispy chicken burger with peanut sauce

Peanut sauce ingredients

l Thumb size piece ginger

l 1 Garlic clove

l 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

l 2 TBSP light soy sauce

l 1 TBSP lime juice

l 1 TSP sugar

l Pinch of chilli flakes

l 1/3 cup water

Crispy chicken burger ingredients

l 4 boneless & skinless chicken thighs

l 70g panko breadcrumbs

l 1/2 tsp galic granuales

l 1/2 tsp onion granuales

l 1/2 tsp salt

l 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

l 1 tsp oregano

l 1 egg

l splash of milk

l 2 burger buns

l Lettuce

l Tomato

l Streaky bacon

Method

1.Place all the peanut sauce ingredients into a blend until a smooth sauce. Add more water if needed.

2.For the crispy chicken place the breadcrumbs, onion & garlic granuales, oregano, salt and pepper in a bowl and combine.

3.Crack the egg into a separate bowl with a splash of milk and whisk.

4.trim any excess fat from the chicken thighs and place them in the bowl with the egg & milk and coat the chicken fully in the mixture.

5.Take 1 chicken thigh at a time and place in the breadcrumbs. Make sure to coat both sides well with breadcrumbs.

6.Preheat your oven to 220c.

7.Heat a frying pan with a splash of oil and some low cal spray and place the chicken thighs in the pan until they are brown & crispy on both sides 5-6 minutes.

8.Place the chicken on a oven tray and cook for 20-25 mins turning half way through.

9.When the chicken is nearly cooked place a couple of slices of streaky bacon under a grill and cook until crispy.

10. toast your burger buns when the chicken and bacon is just cooked.

11.spread a spoonful of sauce on one side of the bun and add some lettuce along with a couple of slices of tomatoes.

12.Next add 2 pieces of the crispy chicken along with some of the streaky bacon and top with another spoonful or 2 of the peanut sauce.

13.Serve with some oven chips.

Enjoy!!