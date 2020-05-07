OPINION: For Tipperary cohabitants what rights are there when relationships come to an end?

There are a great variety of people who live together and can, probably, be grouped in these categories:

The casual cohabitants who drift into living together.

Those living together as a forerunner to marriage.

The conscientious objectors to marriage.

The battle scarred, separated and divorced persons who do not want to commit again.

Those who live together because they could not marry (pre divorce).

Those who believe that they are married to each other after a foreign divorce.

The Cohabitation Act 2010 provides vulnerable couples, on the ending of a relationship or the death of their partner, with various financial supports.

A Starting Point - Who is a Cohabitant?

A cohabitant is one of two adults (whether of the same or the opposite sex) who ‘live together’ as a couple in an ‘intimate and committed relationship’.

In deciding if two adults are cohabitants, the Court will review all the circumstances, but, in particular, will look at facts like, how long was the relationship, the financial arrangements, dependent children and how the presented to others as a couple.

Each case will raise questions of fact, such as, were the parties living together, was the relationship intimate and committed, how long was the relationship, and when did it end?

The relationship must be more than a ‘mere friendship’ or dating relationship but the parties do not have to be living ‘physically at all times in the same shared premises.’ 'Intimate and committed' means that the parties must be, or must have been, sexually intimate.

The degree of shared activities, household chores and shared holidays can also be accepted as proof of an intimate and committed relationship.

How long do you have to be living together

- QUALIFYING COHABITANT?

To avail of the Act, you must be living together for :

Two years, if you have dependent children, or

Five years, in any other case.

What can a Former Partner expect?

A qualified cohabitant must prove that they are ‘financially dependent’ because of the relationship or the ending of it.

If the court is satisfied that it is ‘just and equitable’ it may make certain financial orders – such a transfer of property, maintenance or pension payments.

In making a decision, the Court will look at various factors, such as , the financial needs and resources of each person, children or former partners, contributions made and the degree of commitments made.

Depending on the amount involved, you can make an application in the District , Circuit or High Court.

How long Do I have – Statute of Limitations?

Where the relationship breaks up or ends, a claim must be made within two years of the breakup.

If one of the cohabitants dies within the two years of the relationship ending, the surviving partner has a further 6 months from looking after the legal formalites ( called:’ the taking out of Representation’) to make a claim.

The Court has power to extend this period in exceptional circumstances.

Can we agree without going to Court – Cohabitants’ AGREEMENT?

The Act provides that cohabitants can enter into a Cohabitants’ Agreement on financial matters during or at the end of the relationship.

This is an encouragement to couples, who do not want to marry or register a civil partnership, to take control of their own arrangements.

The agreement might simply set out that the parties opt out of any Court intervention or comprehensively set out how the couple intend to deal with the financial aspects of their relationship.

Such an agreement commonly covers who pays the household mortgage and bills, who owns the family home, what happens on breakup or death, what happens the home, inheritance rights, maintenance or pension payments.