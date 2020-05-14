Did you know this? One of Ireland's leading poets had a strong Tipperary connection

Eavan Boland, regarded as the most important female poet to emerge from Ireland during the 20th century, died suddenly on 27th April 2020 at the age of 75.

She suffered a major stroke at her home in Dundrum, Co. Dublin, and was taken to St. James’s Hospital, where she died.

Eavan was the daughter of Frederick Boland a well-known Irish diplomat and Frances Kelly a noted artist. She had 1 brother Fergal and 3 sisters Jane, Nessa and Mella.

Her father was Secretary of the Dept of External Affairs and later served as Irish ambassador to Britain and the United Nations. He was elected President of the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1960.

His presidency of the General Assembly was one of the most eventful in its history with the Cold War, the Congo crisis and the Cuban crisis occurring during his term. Mr. Boland as President had to call the Soviet leader, Khruschev to order on two occasions. On one Khruschev used his shoe to bang the table and Mr. Boland broke his gavel trying to restore order. Later he received a case of wine from Khruschev with his compliments.

Eavan was six when her father was appointed Irish Ambassador to the United Kingdom; the family followed him to London, where she had her first experiences of anti-Irish sentiment. Her dealing with this hostility strengthened Boland’s identification with her heritage. She spoke of this time in her poem, “An Irish Childhood in England: 1951” in which she recalls the jolt of animosity experienced as a young child in an English school

“the teacher in the London convent who

when I produced “ I amn’t” in the classroom

turned and said – “You’re not in Ireland now”

During her father’s next posting to the United Nations in 1956, the family moved to New York.

At 14, Eavan returned to Dublin to attend boarding school at the Convent of the Holy Child in Killiney. She published a pamphlet of poetry (23 Poems) in her first year at Trinity in 1962. Boland earned a BA with First Class Honours in English Literature and Language from Trinity College, Dublin in 1966.

She then held numerous teaching positions and published poetry, prose criticism and essays. Boland married the novelist Kevin Casey in 1969 and had two daughters. Her experiences as a wife and mother influenced her to write about the centrality of the ordinary, as well as providing a frame for more political and historical themes.

She taught at Trinity College, Dublin, University College, Dublin, and Bowdoin College, and was a member of the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa. She was writer in residence at Trinity College, Dublin and at the National Maternity Hospital and also taught at the School of Irish Studies in Dublin. From 1996 she was a tenured Professor of English at Stanford University and was Director of the Creative Writing program. She divided her time between Stanford and her home in Dublin.

Up until March 2020, Eavan had been teaching at Stanford University in California, but had returned home in light of the coronavirus pandemic to be close to her family and had been enjoying teaching remotely.

President Michael D. Higgins paid this tribute: “With the passing of Eavan Boland Ireland has lost not only an internationally acclaimed poet, distinguished academic and author, but one of the most insightful inner sources of Irish life, not only in life as expressed but as sensed and experienced.

“It was her particular gift to reveal the beauty in the ordinary. Over the years, through her poetry, critical work and teaching she displayed an extraordinary ability to invoke Irish landscapes, myth and everyday experience”

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described Eavan Boland as “one of the best and boldest poets, someone whose work showed a remarkable sympathy and warmth. She documented the lives of women in history and culture and explored how the difficult truth about the past can help us make sense of the present.”

Eavan Boland’s first book of poetry was New Territory published in 1967. This was followed by The War Horse (1975), In Her Own Image (1980) and Night Feed (1982), which established her reputation as a writer on the ordinary lives of women and on the difficulties faced by women poets in a male-dominated literary world.

Many other books of poetry by Boland were published during her lifetime.

In 1997 she received an honorary degree from University College, Dublin. She also received honorary degrees from Strathcylde University and Colby College in the US in 1997, and the College of the Holy Cross in 1999. She received one from Bowdoin College in 2004. In 2004 she also received an honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin.

Describing the great waves of Irish emigration in the 19th Century when millions fled from famine and despair former Irish Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, quoted from her poem “The Emigrant Irish” in his address to the joint houses of the US Congress in May 2008.

“Their hardships parcelled in them

Patience Fortitude

Long-suffering in the bruise-coloured dusk of the New World

And all the old songs

And nothing to lose”

The appeal of Boland’s poetry was global and on March 15, 2016, President Obama quoted lines from her poem “On a Thirtieth Anniversary” (from “Against Love Poetry” 2001) in his remarks at a reception in the White House to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“This is the day to think of it, to wonder:

All those years, all those years together

The stars in a frozen arc overhead,

The quick noise of a thaw in the air,

The blue stare of the hills – through it all

This constancy: what wears, what endures”

Concluding President Obama stated

“To the constancy of our enduring friendship may Ireland and America forever cherish and brilliantly sustain all our sons and daughters equally.”

For a number of years many poems from Boland’s poetry career are studied by Irish students who take the Leaving Certificate.

She is one of 8 poets on the prescribed course of study for Leaving Certificate Higher Level English issued by the Dept of Education in respect of the years 2020 and 2021.

Eavan’s great grandfather Michael Boland was Master of the Clonmel Workhouse from 1874 to 1897 and her great grandmother Eliza was Matron of the Workhouse from 1881 to 1901. Both are buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel, as also are other Boland family members.

Eavan’s grandfather Henry Patrick Boland was born in the staff accommodation in the Clonmel Workhouse in 1876.He entered the Civil Service in 1894 and during the First World War he served in The Ministry of Munitions in London for which he was awarded an O.B.E.

In 1924 he returned to Dublin and became a first secretary in the Dept of Local Government and later moved to the Dept of Finance. Henry married Charlotte Nolan Taylor and they had 6 children, 5 sons and 1 daughter. One of his sons was Eavan’s father Frederick.

Another son Charles Richard qualified in medicine. In the early years of his career he worked in English Hospitals specialising in orthopaedic and traumatic surgery. During the Second World War he was Consultant Surgeon at St. James’s Hospital, Balham and Lewisham Hospital.

At the end of the war Charles returned to Ireland and was appointed County Surgeon at Our Lady’s County Hospital in Cashel. In 1950 he moved to Dublin when he was appointed Medical Superintendent and Senior Surgeon at St. Kevin’s Hospital, Dublin (name of hospital changed to St. James’s Hospital in 1971).

C.J. (Charlie) Boland who has been described as Clonmel Poet Laureate was Eavan’s granduncle and she described him as “an accomplished poet and not a mere versifier.”

Eavan Boland often writes about Ireland and the history of its people and one of her best known poems Quarantine is a proven testament to that fact. The Great Famine between the mid 1840s and the early 1850s with its horrifying toll of starvation, disease, death and emigration devastated Ireland. Its ravages were of course greatest among those at or near the bottom of the social scale. Over a million people died from starvation and disease and a similar number were forced to emigrate, many dying on the way in what were referred to as “coffin ships”.

In 1999 when RTE were compiling a list of the best-known and best-loved poems of the previous century Eavan Boland’s poem “Quarantine” was on the shortlist as it was again in 2015 for the Poem of Ireland. The poem centres on a couple who leave a West Cork workhouse during the Famine, dying on their way back home. It resonates in these strange times as never before.

Quarantine

“In the worst hour of the worst season

of the worst year of a whole people

a man set out from the workhouse with his wife.

He was walking – they were both walking – north.

She was sick with famine fever and could not keep up.

He lifted her and put her on his back.

He walked like that west and west and north.

Until at nightfall under freezing stars they arrived.

In the morning they were both found dead.

Of cold. Of hunger. Of the toxins of a whole

history.

But her feet were held against his breastbone.

The last heat of his flesh was his last gift to her.

Let no love poem ever come to this threshold.

There is no place here for the inexact

Praise of the easy graces and sensuality of the

Body.

There is only time for this merciless inventory:

Their death together in the winter of 1847.

Also what they suffered. How they lived.

And what there is between a man and woman.

And in which darkness it can best be proved.

Eavan is mourned by her husband Kevin, daughters Sarah and Eavan, grandchildren Ella, Jack, Julia and Cian, brother Fergal and sister Nessa and extended family.