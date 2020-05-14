COLUMN: Deadly shadow over the town but Clonmel is slowly waking up from Covid-19 blow

One sunny morning over the weekend I took a stroll as far as ‘Saint Patrick’s Well’.

The gate was locked. As I listened to the sound of the distant magical spring, my thoughts went back to February of this year. Last February, some ‘signs’ appeared at the well and their alien presence triggered a massive reaction from the townsfolk. Meetings were called, with torch carrying citizens descending on the Council offices. The news of the ‘signs’ spread like wildfire throughout the town, Nationalist reporters grabbed their notebooks, trench coats and trilby’s and headed with haste to the well, hoping for a scoop. Serious men in suits quoted scientific journals, passed motions, banged tables and the ‘signs’ were studied and measured more times than a Savile row suit.

When it comes to all matters relating to the well, I always seek out David Flannnery. Davey is the unofficial ‘Well keeper’ and has devoted his life to protecting the well and instructing visitors on the well’s history and importance to the town. Davey, at the time of the ‘sign controversy’ told me that a strange thing had occurred at the well, around this time. Davey in all his years tending the well had never seen an eel, enter the well. Davey sought guidance from a devout, well visitor and she explained “Davey this can only mean one thing, Saint Patrick isn’t happy.” And rightly so. What Saint Patrick would make of a ‘locked gate’ is another matter. Davey, I look forward to having the chat sometime soon, stay safe.

The well may be closed but the town of Clonmel is starting to spring to life after a virtual shut down, over the last few months. The town is starting to wake after a long hibernation with food being the main focal point of people’s activity. Small coffee outlets are supplying the townsfolk with much needed refreshment. You can’t beat the smell of ground coffee and the taste of a freshly baked scone. There are more cars on the streets and more footfall around the town centre, compared with recent weeks. Where everyone is headed is hard to gauge, but people are on the move.

Older people who have been cocooning are out enjoying a new sense of freedom. The pleasure of taking a quiet stroll around the town must be exhilarating, after weeks of being cooped up inside. I have noticed a marked difference in their level of engagement with the general public.

Anytime I’ve encountered anyone over seventy, they tend to lean in against the wall or step out on to the road – no need for that – or in one case a gentleman pointed at me and the road, I dutifully, complied. I understand people’s fear around this deadly virus. We need to remind ourselves that on March 11th we had our first covid-19 death and now, only two short months later, the death toll stands at over fifteen hundred.

It is over two months since we’ve been able to visit my father in his nursing home.

This is precious time which we will never get back. This deadly shadow over the town of Clonmel, continues to impact the daily lives of citizens.

On a more trivial matter. I bought some of this fancy hair gel all the young bucks seem to be wearing. The result: I ended up looking like a ‘Teddy Boy’. Roll on July. Until next time, take care everyone.