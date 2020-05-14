HEALTH: Tipperary people! Creating a better morning routine in your bid to keep fit

Create a strong morning routine and you will set yourself up to nail your long term goals. If you can implement any of these simple tips to your morning routine then you might just have a better day.

* Wake up early - This will help you get more stuff done.

* Make a to-do list - Just so you won't forget something.

* Water before caffeine - Get yourself hydrated before you start your caffeine addiction.

* Aim to get a good night sleep the night before - A good night's sleep will have a massive impact on how your day goes.

* Exercise - Get your workout done so you can enjoy your day and it will help you feel great.

* Have a protein rich 1st meal - This will help keep you full for longer and help your recovery.

* Do the crappy jobs 1st - It has to be done so do it first.

* Be consistent - To make this new routine stick then try and make it happen most days and feel the long term positive effects.

* Take on board some of these and create yourself a better morning routine.