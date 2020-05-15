The show goes on at the Millennium Family Resource Centre Glengoole

Dedicated staff and volunteers are keeping the show on the road at the Millennium Family Resource Centre.

Mary MacMahon, Eldercare co-ordinator at the centre says staff and volunteers have been kept busy in the kitchens preparing and delivering hot, tasty dinners to over 100 locals in the community.

As well as providing the regular Meals on Wheels service, the centre is also providing meals for Littleton Development Association.

“We are kept busy but we are delighted that we can continue to run this vital service,” she says.

Until March this year, the centre was a hive of activity, serving the needs and helping hundreds of people within the community every week.

Over the course of the week, the centre is home to a wide range of activities, groups and services such as the Men’s Shed, community education programmes, play therapy, Meitheal meetings to support children and families in crisis, a preschool childcare facility, drop in clinics and mindfulness programmes.

However while many of these services, such as the preschool and homework club, have been temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mary and the dedicated staff at the centre have been making sure as many services have continued as possible - thanks to the help of modern technology.

Counselling and parent support work is continuing by telephone via Skype or over the video conferencing app Zoom.

In the last week, the centre has also delivered dozens of activity packs, including seeds, for children to grow at home.

“We are adapting to a new way of working to support families and to keep them engaged with our services,” explains assistant manager Julie O’Halloran.

The centre was due to celebrate its 20th year in operation this summer however these activities have been placed on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“When it's safe to do so we’ll organise something again,” says Mary of the centre’s milestone birthday.

For more information on any of the services at the Millennium Family Resource Centre Glengoole call (052) 9157992 / 083 1008075 or visit www.mfrc.ie