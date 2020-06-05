GAA The Early Years: A lookback on Cloneen GAA

In July 1916 Cloneen drew with Killusty in the Junior football championship of 1916 at Flynns Field in Fethard with Ned Shea refereeing.

As was usual at that time the match was played in a robust fashion with a number of over ambitious challenges. At half time Killusty led by a point. Cloneen levelled half way through the second half and after some more “over zealous challenges” and “little regard for life or limb” the game ended in a draw 0-1 each. Killusty won the replay in August by 4-3 to 0-0 again played in Fethard.

The teams were: Killusty: W. Prout (Captain), T. Quinn (Goal), E.. Quinn, James O’Donnell, J. O’Donnell, K. .Cantwell, E.. Duhy, W. Cahill, J. Ryan, G. Williams, P. Williams, T. Shea, M. Dunne, P. Holohan. Cloneen: Paddy Costello (Captain) Kylenagranagh, Frank Walsh Cloneen, Jack Clancy Tinnakelly, Tom Cormack Ballinard, Martin Grace Moanvurrin, J. Dunne, Tom Clancy Cloran, John Keane Cloneen, Ted Grace Moanvurrin, Jimmie White Tullocussaun, Jim Maher Tober, Phil Skehan Ballyhomuck, John Skehan Ballyhomuck, Wm. Ahessy Tinakelly, Bill Chafey Ballyvadlea.

In 1917 Cloneen entered two teams in the football championship. The Senior team was defeated by Clonmel 1-3 to 0-3. In Junior Football Cloneen beat Grangemockler and were to play Mohober in the second round.

Due to ongoing political unrest the GAA encountered great difficulty in completing the various championships as Martial Law had been introduced after the 1916 Rising and the Junior Football Championship of 1917 was abandoned and the possibility of Cloneen winning a Junior Final was lost.

However in August 1917 Cloneen representing Tipperary played Coolagh representing Kilkenny in Mullinahone. At half time Coolagh led by a goal scored by John Lutrell to 2 points for Cloneen. In the second half Barrett scored a point for Cloneen to level but goals by Saunders and Somers ensured a victory for Coolagh by 3 goals to 4 points.

An interesting item from 1917 was the singing of Ireland’s new anthem The Soldiers Song for the first time at Thurles Sportsfield.

In 1918 after a lapse of some years Drangan entered a Junior Football team in the championship and were defeated by Grangemockler in an evenly contested game with the difference being the accuracy of the Grangemockler forwards. Most prominent players were Lannigan for Grangemockler and O’Brien for Drangan. Cloneen were defeated by Ardfinnan in the first round of the Senior football championship.

At South Board Cloneen were represented by John Skehan and John Dillon Peafield while Drangan were represented by Johnny Tobin of Newtown.

In the Co. Senior football final Fethard were victorious over Mid Tipperary Champions The Commons who had Mick and Bill Barrett of Crohane in their lineout.

Tipperary were defeated by Wexford in The All Ireland Senior football final who were winning their fourth final in a row.

The British Authorities placed a ban on the playing of football and hurling but the GAA in defiance organized Gaelic Sunday on August 4, 1918 in which games involving 3,600 teams and 54,00 players played their native games all over Ireland and as a result the British ban on Gaelic games was lifted.