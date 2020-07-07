Microchipping can help reunite thousands of pets lost every year with owners

Microchipping your pet gives you the best chance of being reunited should your pet go missing or is stolen, according to the ISPCA.

It is universally recognised as the best way to make your pet permanently identifiable and offers you peace of mind if the worst was to suddenly happen.

Microchipping is a legal requirement for all dogs and failure to comply with the legislation could result in a fine of up to €5,000. It is also an offence to sell or supply or to purchase a dog that has not been microchipped.

A microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is inserted painlessly under the skin by a vet or suitable trained person like a veterinary nurse. It stores a unique number, which can be read by an electronic scanner.

“Thousands of pets are lost every year and many pet owners are sadly never reunited, but microchipping your pet will help," says ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling.

"We would encourage all pet owners to get your pets chipped and also to then check that your contact details are registered and correct on the database. Your microchip certificate will be sent to you and it’s important to keep this document safe and remember to update your contact details - if you move house or change your phone number.

“If your dog is already microchipped, you will still need to check your contact details are correct on the microchipping database and also ensure that you are in receipt of a microchip certificate. If your details are not up to date, it will not be possible to contact you in the event that your pet goes missing."

All dogs and pups are legally required to be microchipped before they leave the land or premises where they were born or before they reach 12 weeks of age - whichever comes first. A puppy must be microchipped and the ownership transferred if applicable, even if this is before 12 weeks.