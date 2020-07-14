Water main replacement works underway in Clonmel, Tipperary

Work is underway this week to replace ageing water mains in Abbey Road and Marlfield Road in Clonmel, Tipperary, which will ensure a more secure and reliable water supply for local businesses and residents.

This important project to improve the water supply is expected to be completed by early September.

More than 1,470 metres of old water mains will be replaced between the junction of Abbey Road and Connolly Park, continuing on Abbey Road and onto Marfield Road, and finishing after Inis na Managh.

The works will also involve laying over 65 new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The old mains will be replaced with modern, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

Gerry O’Donnell, leakage reduction programme regional lead with Irish Water, said: “Replacement of water mains and service connections will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. The benefits from this work will be significant, both by improving the water supply and providing a more secure supply to the people living and working in this area.

“We are aware that works of this nature in an urban area can cause some disruption. We would like to assure the public that, together with our contractors and Tipperary County Council, we will be liaising closely with the local community to ensure that any inconvenience can be kept to a minimum.”

The work is being carried out by Shareridge Utilities Ltd in partnership with Tipperary County Council on behalf of Irish Water.

The work may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shuts. Where water mains are being constructed traffic management may be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any further questions about the project.