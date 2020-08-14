Parents of ‘badly stung’ Tipperary students slam costs of returning to college

Parents of Tipperary students are concerned about the costs associated with returning to college in September amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clerihan’s Mary Stapleton has three sons in third-level education, two of whom are based in Limerick while the other is studying in Cork.

She tells TipperaryLive.ie that her sons had to return home to Clerihan once lockdown measures came into effect in March, resulting in the loss of thousands of euro in rent.



Mary feels it’s unfair that many providers require students to pay their accommodation in full for the first semester, given the uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They will be studying online from their accommodation. It is unfair that students have to fork out €3,000 for a semester’s rent before they even get the place, particularly when it’s so uncertain at the minute. It should be the first and the last month’s rent, but not it all up front. It’s absolutely crazy,” Mary says.

Mary says the cost of getting through college is “very expensive” and that even those who get a student grant struggle with college costs. “I’m on disability, I don’t work and I have three of them in college. Sometimes I have to take out a loan from the Credit Union to get them through college and the Society of St Vincent de Paul has also been brilliant - I don’t know where we would be without them, but it shouldn’t be like that. The grant simply doesn’t cover everything," she says.

“My eldest son is doing a PhD and doesn’t get anything, and the college rang him recently looking for €4,800 for next semester. That’s a huge amount of money,” she continues.

'Educating our kids for another country'

Mary praises Ireland’s “fantastic education system”, but believes that the country is losing its talented graduates to abroad due to the shortcomings of the Government. “Here we are trying to educate our young to give back to our country and the Government isn’t doing enough to provide them with work," she says.

"Our kids are our future, they are going to be the ones who are well educated and will give back to the country, and what’s happening now is that they are getting educated and leaving the country. They are bringing all their skills abroad. A lot of them don’t want to go, but they have no choice. We are educating our kids for another country. Our kids come out of school hard-working, well-educated and we are firing it away,” she adds.

Kilfeacle’s Mairead Wade has two daughters currently enrolled on undergraduate courses in Limerick. One of her daughters was due to go abroad on Erasmus for the upcoming semester, but it has since been cancelled as a result of Covid-19 and she will remain at home. Her other daughter will only be physically on campus for lectures for three out of the 12 weeks in semester one, with the rest of her course being delivered online.

“I don’t think we should have to pay the full €3,000 up front for the accommodation. We should only have to pay for the months of September and October and see how things are going with the coronavirus and if the college will still be open. We were actually going to be paying this money for a two person room with the space of one foot between the beds, but Covid-19 put a stop to that. €6,000 and it’s not even for a full year," she says.

“I also have to pay fees for my daughter who is going to be sitting at home because her Erasmus has been cancelled,” says Mairead, who feels the costs associated with returning to college post Covid-19 need to be addressed.

Online learning

Mairead also has concerns about online learning, as she feels some students need more personalised interaction with their lecturers. “Students are left to their own devices. A lot of the stuff is coming in on slides with links to look up online - you could do that yourself and pay nothing,” she opines.

“I have discussed commuting up and down to college with one of my daughters, but a lot of students need to be where they are studying, where the library is and the supports are. If they study from home the outcome wouldn’t be as good,” she adds.



‘Impossible position’

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is calling on the Government to introduce legislative protections to ensure that any rents paid up front by students will be refunded in the event that the accommodation is not required. “So many students got badly stung last term as they had paid months of rent up front, which was vacated early as a result of the coronavirus and yet their accommodation providers refused to offer them refunds," he says.

“Students do not want to make the same mistake again and lose out twice. They are afraid to pay up front and lose the money, but they are being put in an impossible position with absolutely no protections,” he adds.