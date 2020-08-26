Another win for the Coleman family in the JK Brackens 50/50 draw!

Our Senior footballers recorded a one point victory over Upperchurch at the Ragg on Sunday afternoon last.

However with Kilsheelan easily defeating Aherlow it is they who go through to the County semi-final on score difference. It is tough to go through a campaign unbeaten and not qualify for the knockout stages but that's life with Covid-19.

On the flip side the lads had a great six weeks losing only once in both codes. Indeed Bracken's first team have only been beaten twice over two years in both codes.

Thanks to Eamonn and their management team for all their hard work during the year. They now turn their attention to the Mid Championships which are scheduled for later in the year.

This weekend sees both our Junior A and B hurlers in action. Go to jkbrackensgaa.com for all the latest news, fixtures and results.

Well done to Don Coleman who became the third member of the Coleman family to land the 50/50 jackpot when he scooped last Saturday night's pot worth €402.