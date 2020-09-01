Golden Kilfeacle sunflowers competition update

Did Storms Ellen and Francis wreak havoc with your sunflowers? Fear not as you could still be a winner. Seen better days is proving to be one of the most hotly contested categories. If its small but pretty then it could also be a winner. Judging will begin week commencing September 7. Tallest will be the main prize. Also prize for best dressed, seen better days, biggest flower head, best looked after (aimed at U16), most unusual, smallest. Please note a handicap of 1 foot has been given to those who collected their sunflowers on July 6. Prize giving will take place on Sunday, September 13 at 3pm in Golden church grounds. Further details nearer the time. Please send photos to 086 2427728 (whatsapp) or to piusix88@gmail.com

It would be lovely to have the flowers at the church if they are in pots. Otherwise a quick visit to the tallest plant contenders will be arranged in the week prior to September 13.