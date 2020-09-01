New Macra na Feirme club for Urlingford and surrounding areas

Macra na Feirme is an Irish voluntary rural youth organisation. The organisation provides a social outlet for members in sport, travel, public speaking, performing arts, community involvement and agriculture.

We are hoping to set up a new club to cover the areas around Freshford, Urlingford, Johnstown and Galmoy to join our wonderful clubs in Callan, Kilkenny City, Mullinavat and North Kilkenny (Ballyragget/Castlecomer area).

If you have any interest or would like to learn more, please like us on Facebook and contact our Training and Development Officer Michael Wall on 086 8359891 or mwall@macra.ie