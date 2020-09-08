Slieveardagh Centre Killenaule is open for business



The committee and staff of Slieveardagh would like to thank all of our loyal customers who supported us through these challenging times. We hope everyone stays safe and be careful.

Slieveardagh Centre is open the following hours

Monday 9am to 5pm. Tuesday 9am to 5pm. Wednesday 9am to 5pm. Thursday 9am to 5pm. Friday 9am to 4pm.

Closed from 1 - 2pm everyday for lunch.

Slieveardagh Weekly Split the Pot is now available for the sale in the Slieveardagh centre and in local shops in Killenaule and Ballingarry. Buy a ticket for €2.00/3 for €5.00/6 for €10. The prize fund is a guaranteed 50% share of the weekly turnover. The draw will be held every Wednesday. Don’t miss your chance to win.

Hot desking available at Slieveardagh. Rent office space by the hour/day call (052)9156165.

One to one computer lessons tailored to your needs are now available again every Wednesday.

Contact us for more information on (052)9156165.