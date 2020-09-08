Push yourself further this month with the Ultra Challenge in Clogheen, Tipperary

Come and join us for a real Ultra Challenge towards the end of September with two 25km Ultra Walks including almost 1000 metres ascent each day on the weekend of September 25 and 26 both starting and finishing in Clogheen, Co Tipperary.

Taking in 6 peaks of the Knockmealdowns mountains surrounding the village and utilising the trails of the 3 long distance National Waymarked Trails around Clogheen - 168km Blackwater Way, 75km East Munster Way and 56km Tipperary Heritage Way, these are two stunning treks giving fabulous views of the Galty Vee Valley.

Very limited places available so sign up now on www.siuleile.com

Go Higher in September/October

For those wishing to scale the highest point of Waterford, Tipperary or Limerick, we have limited availability on our Guided Mountain Top Walks to Knockmealdown, the highest point in Co.Waterford and Galtymore the highest point in both Tipperary and Limerick, check our store for available dates at www.siuleile.com

Virtual Challenge

While we are awaiting the easing of more restrictions we have a virtual challenge that anyone can take part in. The September Virtual Challenge is all about consistency, the aim is to get in 20 walks of any length throughout the 30 days of September, get the full details here online at www.siuleile.com