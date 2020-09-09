New committee appointed for the Old Church Graveyard in Ballingarry

A meeting of the Old Church Graveyard Committee was held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7.30pm at Ballingarry Community Development premises with the intention of putting a new committee in place. We would like to thank the outgoing committee of Michael Bergin, Brigid Hayes and Jack Delaney who were stepping down after providing dedicated service for more than 20 years. For that we owe them a major debt of gratitude. Election of Officers: Chairman: Peadar O’Donnell; Secretary: Angela Hayes; Treasurer: Belinda O’Rourke; Breda Sweeney and Jimmy Maher.