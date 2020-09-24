Boherlahan Dualla are U16B County Champions

Huge congratulations to the victorious Boherlahan Dualla U16 team on their County Final win over Knockmealdown Gaels last Saturday in Golden. This game was certainly not for the fainthearted and on a warm sunny day in Golden, our own clubman Martin Bourke and County Bord na nOg Chairman presented the cup to captain Dean Mulcaire in emotional and joyous scenes. A Boherlahan team had never won the Corn na Banban Arna Bhronnadh Cup in the club’s history. The victorious team includes Cormac Gleeson, Bobby Power, Darragh Ryan, John Trainor, Diarmuid Coffey, Eugene O’Dwyer, Conor O’Dwyer, Ross Darcy, Dylan Fogarty, Josh Fahey, Jake Canny, Dean Mulcaire, Robbie Darcy, Sean Bourke, Paddy Gahan. Subs: Charlie Ryan, Tommy Breen, Ben Kirby, Josh Ryan, Tadgh O’Donnell, Matthew Barry, Daniel Quaid. Mentors: Joe Casey, Dermot Coffey, John Fahey, John Fogarty and Conor Wallace. Physio: Aidan O’Neill.