Local GAA players doing Tipperary proud Down Under!

Well done to John Moroney who kept a clean sheet in goal for the other St. Patricks (Craobh Pádraig) in Sydney on Sunday last as they won the final of the New South Wales Senior Hurling Championship when they defeated Cormac McAnallans after extra time. Also involved were Paul Butler, Kieran and Pádraig Hayes from Ballingarry, Donal Cody, Cathal and Graham Horan Mullinahone, Liam Lannigan Gortnahoe with the team being captained by Declan Doyle from Fethard. Other St. Patricks players who lined out with this club in previous years were Neil Gleeson, Eoghan McCormack, Noel Lyons, Mark and Damian McCormack. Craobh Pádraig alsio won the camogie final last Sunday with Damain McCormack as manager. Áine and Deirdre O’ Dononvan of Knockura lined out with the Craobh Pádraig ladies footballers in their final last Sunday but unfortunately victory did not come their way.

Úna O’Brien won a Ladies football title with Central Coast and present day chairman Jimmy O’Brien won the double (Hurling and Football) with Penrith Gaels in 2000. A great record down under for a small club like St. Patricks (Drangan-Cloneen).