Teams formed in the plans for a Heritage Centre in Holycross

Recently some local individuals held a meeting with officials of Tipperary County Council in regard to the development of a heritage centre in the ruins beside Holycross Abbey which at present is under the care of the OPW. It was agreed to form a number of teams to include finance, conservation, design etc. This is a further nudging of the project, which is still a long way off, but hopefully it is progress nonetheless. We endeavour to keep the local community informed on any developments as they arise. If anyone would like to contribute in any way to this development please contact Fr. Celsus at the Parish Office.