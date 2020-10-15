'I want to help children and families in need,' says Miss Tipperary finalist

A Tipperary woman is dreaming of landing a place at Miss Ireland 2020 after placing at the county pageant.

Skeheenarinky’s Shannon Brennan was named Miss Tipperary 2020 first runner-up, securing a place in the Miss Ireland 2020 semi-final.

Shannon says competing at a Miss Tipperary event was a “childhood dream” and that she takes inspiration from the success of Clonmel model Roz Purcell.

“This year, I decided to just go for it as I felt it would be something positive to do when there is so much negativity in the world at the moment,” Shannon says.

“The experience so far has honestly been unbelievable. It was brilliant hearing all the other girls’ stories on the night as it has been difficult to get to know everyone properly due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

Shannon is currently designing Cinderella Workshops, which will be aimed at instilling courage and kindness in teenage girls.

“I fear that young girls today seriously lack confidence,” Shannon says.

“This workshop will offer young girls advice, tips and tricks from myself and other influential and successful women on how to feel comfortable in your own skin,” the 20-year-old says.

Shannon, who is a part-time waitress at The Lazy Bean Café in Cahir, is also organising a virtual fundraiser in aid of the Clonmel Barnardos children’s charity branch.

“Charities like Barnardos have in recent months been so deeply affected and with a platform such as Miss Ireland, I can help them. Every child deserves to grow up in a happy and safe environment - one that I was very blessed to experience as a child but one that so many other children don’t. I want to help children and families in need, and help build confidence in young girls with my Cinderella Workshops.

“If I can do this while having courage and being kind, then I will have completed some of my many dreams,” the University College Cork English and History student adds.