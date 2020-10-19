Christmas lights Spinathon in Urlingford!
Urlingford Town Development Committee have organised a Spinathon to raise funds for Urlingford Christmas Lights.
It will take place on Saturday, October 24 on Main Street, Urlingford. €5 sponsorship.
If you are available to participate or if you can fill a sponsorship card please contact one of the committee.
Please support the cyclists to help raise funds to ‘Light up Urlingford’ this Christmas.
