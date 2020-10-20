Piano of Mary Louise MacDonagh on display at MacDonagh Museum

One of the oldest items on display in the MacDonagh Museum is the piano belonging to Mary Louise MacDonagh, the mother of Thomas MacDonagh. The Brazilian Rosewood square piano was manufactured in London in 1850 by Collard and Collard. The piano was given to Mary Louise by her father who brought it from London. Mary Louise who commenced as a schoolteacher in Cloughjordan in 1877 gave piano lessons to the local schoolchildren and after her death in 1908 the piano passed to the Hennessy family. The piano was donated by the Hennessy family to the MacDonagh Museum. Extensive conservation work was carried out on the piano by Conservation Letterfrack who are based in county Galway. The piano, now restored to its former beauty, has pride of place at the MacDonagh Museum which is currently closed under Covid-19 restrictions. When these restrictions are lifted the Museum will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2-4pm.