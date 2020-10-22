Mullinahone graveyard Masses

With the Covid restrictions we are unable at the moment to have public gatherings in the parish graveyards. Fr Danny proposes, therefore, to recite the Rosary on local radio at 12.15pm each Sunday in the month of November remembering those interred in a particular graveyard. November l - Church grounds. November 8 – Killaghy. November 15 – Modeshill. November l5 – Kilvemnon. November 21 - Isertkieran.