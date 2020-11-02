MIC students completes survey of archaeological and historical sites of Doon

As part two of an ongoing Doon study, a Mary Immaculate College student Yvonne Treacy from Glengar has completed her survey of the archaeological and historical sites of the parish of Doon. Part one of the Doon study was completed by another Mary Immaculate student Louise Conroy.

The Doon study part one was supported by sponsorship from the Thomond Archaeological Society. The purpose of the study is to examine aspects of Doon society as it is today.

It is hoped that the study will support community planners and other vested interests to base their decisions on facts and figures gleaned throughout the course of the research.

Louise looked at the social and boundaries of the community as well as demographic and social trends while Yvonne examined the physical landscape and its significant historical heritage.

Yvonne’s lovely colour illustrated work was printed in March 2020 just as the Covid-19 lockdown occurred.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic we were sadly robbed at that time of the opportunity to hold a launch and celebration of this well researched book.

Moss Kirby of Mulcair Prints, Pallasgrean printed the book for us and we are very satisfied with its overall appearance.

This book lists all the monuments of local interest that are dotted around our local parish landscape. The book is colour illustrated with maps and it systematically names and gives a brief description of local forts, castles, churches, big houses, and other historic structures of interest.

A daughter of Tom and Kathleen Treacy of Glengar Yvonne has three siblings, a sister and two brothers. She has just recently graduated from Mary Immaculate College Limerick where she attained a B.A. degree in Geography and Psychology.

She hopes to continue her studies by undertaking a Masters degree in Public History and Cultural Heritage.

The bookcosts €10 and is available by contacting Donal Anderson on 086 8421747, Margaret Franklin 087 4152151, Yvonne Treacy 087 7584470 or any other member of the Doon Historical Society.

Please support our young local historical researchers and writers as they are the future chroniclers of our social and historical imprint.