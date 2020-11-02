Mullinahone Tidy Towns are looking for volunteers

Would you have an hour or two to spare to help to strim down (already sprayed with thanks to Micheál Cahill) and clear away all grass/waste from the bank opposite St. Michael’s NS to prepare for the planting of a nice colourful flower/shrub area which would enhance the approach road into the village and should look lovely in the Spring – something to cheer us up after the darker than usual winter.

Any offers of help would be very much appreciated. If you want to help? Contact any member of the Mullinahone Tidy Towns committee asap as shrubs/flowers need to be planted very soon.