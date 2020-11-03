‘Repeat offenders shouldn’t be given free legal aid,’ Tipperary meeting told

Repeat offenders should be forced to contribute to legal costs, irrespective of their financial circumstances, the recent meeting of the Tipperary County Joint Policing Committee was told.

North Tipperary IFA chairperson Imelda Walsh said she has sympathy for gardaí dealing with repeat offenders. “A lot of these people are getting concurring sentences and they are no sooner in the door when they are back out again with repeat fines,” she said.

Tipperary Garda Division’s Chief Superintendent Derek Smart acknowledged Ms Walsh’s concern, but said it wasn’t his place to comment on legal aid.

He said if somebody is involved in a number of offences, for burglary or shoplifting for example, gardaí will aim to get them before the Circuit Court as opposed to the District Court. “To do that we have to go to the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] and show our rationale,” he said.

“It’s open to the Circuit Court judge that there may be a much stronger sentence that can be given against them,” he added.