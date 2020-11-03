REVEALED: The cost of 'spending a penny' in Tipperary exceeds €200,000

Tipperary County Council’s public convenience facilities cost almost a quarter of a million euro across three Municipal Districts over an 18-month period.

From January 2019 to the beginning of July 2020, Tipperary County Council’s expenditure on public convenience across the Districts of Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel and Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel totalled €227,909.23, according to figures obtained by TipperaryLive.ie under the Freedom of Information Act

The council’s expenditure included bin collection and waste disposal, electricity, the installation of new equipment such as hand dyers and lights, plumbing works, payroll, water supply, and other materials.

During the 18-month period, the council generated a total of €54,556.20 in revenue from the public convenience facilities in these Districts. A significant amount of this income came from an Office of Public Works (OPW) contribution, with other revenue generated from toilet use fees.

Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel

A total of €118,054.57 was spent on public convenience facilities in the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District alone, with €84,320.73 of this figure going towards payroll.

The council spent €17,058.49 on the public toilet service in Tipperary Town, but it generated zero revenue for the stated period.

In Cashel, public toilets are located at the Main Street car park and the Rock of Cashel car park. There are six toilets at the entrance to the Main Street car park, which consists of three ladies, two men’s and one disabled toilet.

There are nine toilets near the Rock of Cashel car park, which consists of five ladies and four men’s that includes a disabled toilet.

The council’s expenditure totalled €61,168.45 for these public toilets, with a €39,000 contribution from the OPW for their upkeep last year noted as the only source of income for the service.

In Cahir, expenditure on the town’s public convenience totalled €28,113.09, with €11,803.85 in income generated from toilet use fees.

Clogheen and Ballyporeen’s respective public conveniences cost €5,857.27 each, with no revenue generated in both villages.

Clonmel Borough District

There is one public toilet at Mulcahy Park and one on The Quay in Clonmel, which cost the council a total of €69,212.15 across the 18-month period. These toilets generated €3,393.50 in income.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District

Whilst in Carrick-on- Suir, the responsibility for operating and maintaining the public convenience facility has been leased to JCDecaux. The town’s public toilet cost €40,642.51 to maintain, with a return of €358.85 for the stated period.

Toilets for tourism

Cashel’s Cllr Declan Burgess says expenditure on public convenience in the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District is “reasonable”. The Fine Gael councillor says public toilets are vital for tourism. “It’s key that we support and strengthen communities when it comes to reaching our potential with the visitor experience,” Cllr Burgess says.

“We recently secured much welcomed upgrades to the public toilets at the Rock of Cashel car park. I have made calls to upgrade the Main Street public toilets in Cashel to ensure they are to a high standard, especially as we are a Heritage Town,” he adds.

Cahir’s Cllr Andy Moloney says the public convenience service in Cahir is “state-of-the-art”. He says: “There is a need for public toilets in every town and none more so than a tourist town like Cahir, which has a castle that attracts almost 100,000 people per annum, farmers markets and festivals. These all bring business to the town and ratepayers expect this service along with bin collections.

“Cahir is a huge connectivity centre for Bus Éireann and we are also a major destination for disability groups visiting the Inch Field and the ducks,” he continues.

Cllr Moloney says the comparison between expenditure and income is “minimal”. He adds: “Considering Covid-19 and the loss of tourism in 2020, the Cahir toilets performed well. Now more than ever we need our public toilets for people shopping in the town, when all access to bars and restaurant facilities are not available.

“The Cahir service has a rainwater harvesting system, which cuts down on costs. Ratepayers, property taxpayers and tourists demand a return on public amenities, and Cahir is providing them at a minimal cost.”

Wheelchair-friendly

Clonmel’s Cllr Richie Molloy says public toilets are essential and that there are not enough of them, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many garages and other outlets have refused permission to the public to use their toilets since the Covid pandemic began due to problems with keeping places sanitised. It has become a big problem for people going about their daily business and for elderly people it’s a huge difficulty. Toilets with wheelchair access are always in scarce supply and if Ireland wants to ensure public health is maintained, providing public toilets is a top priority,” Cllr Molloy says.

Cllr Molloy adds that the number one complaint of the thousands of people using Suir Blueway from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir is the lack of public toilets.

Clonmel and District Wheelchair Society’s chairperson Philip Meaney says access to disabled toilets is a “big issue” for the voluntary group’s members. “There is no point having a public toilet unless it’s accessible for people with disabilities,” Philip says.

“Access to public toilets allows us to visit more places, but there are not enough of them. We have to plan our outings around what facilities are available, and many of our members won’t go on outings to places where there are no accessible toilets.

“There are also a lot of private places that don’t have the facilities for people with disabilities, and it’s very unfair on wheelchair users as they can’t go to certain places,” Philip adds.