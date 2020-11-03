APPEAL: Gardaí searching for 'extremely fast' involved in Tipperary burglaries

Property crime has decreased by 14% across the Tipperary Garda Division.

Tipperary Garda Division’s Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told the recent meeting of the Tipperary County Joint Policing Committee that the year-to-date (as of October 1) data showed a decrease in property crime incidents from 1,138 to 979.

There were notable decreases in Nenagh (-19%), Clonmel (-23%) and Tipperary Town (-21%). However, property crime in Cahir (+3%) and Thurles (+9%) increased.

Chief Superintendent Smart said property crime consists of all robberies, burglaries and various theft offences.

He said detections rose from 409 to 431, which marked an increase of 5%.

“Our detection rate is running at 33%, which is on par with the regional detection rate,” he said.

NOBODY PRESENT

Non aggravated burglaries in the Tipperary Garda Division are down 27%, from 281 to 205. He said these are the burglaries where nobody is present in the house at the time of the crime.

The biggest decrease was in Tipperary Town (-54%), followed by Nenagh (-39%), Clonmel (-28%) and Cahir (-3%) However, there were an increase in non aggravated burglaries in Thurles (+14%). “Our detection rate in this area is at 20% (-7% year-to-date), which is slightly below the regional average of 21%,” Chief Supt Smart said.

“We experienced a lot of burglaries in the Thurles area around January/February - a lot these are actually sheds. They are classed as burglaries because they are permanent structures,” he continued.

He said measures were put in place to combat these burglaries at the onset of Covid, which has seen them slowing down and balancing out as the year has gone on.

BURGLARY RESPONSE UNIT

Chief Supt Smart highlighted that a temporary Tipperary burglary response unit has been established. As part of the winter phase of Operation Thor, a total of 10 gardaí have been seconded to the burglary response unit on a full-time basis across the five garda districts of Tipperary.

Two gardaí from each district are being deployed at times and locations identified as hotspots by the Garda Síochána Analysis Service. Each burglary response unit also has a dedicated garda vehicle, which will allow for an expansive geographical area to be patrolled.

The operation sees a coordinated anti-crime operation in the Tipperary Garda Division, utilising high visibility checkpoints and patrols supported by the roads policing, armed support, detective branch and regular units. The operation is designed to prevent, intercept and detect offenders committing crimes such as burglaries and thefts.

“Our analysts have looked at these sort of crimes across September, October and November for the last three or four years. With the arrival of the daylight saving hours, the pattern of these crimes rises. It then becomes very specifically between 5pm and 11pm when they are committed,” he said.

“The burglary response unit is proactively engaging with people on the roads and with people we want to take off the roads. These are the people we don’t want coming in around our division. We don’t want them using the road networks to commit these crimes.

“Unfortunately, over the last week we have been the victim of a number of organised crime groups which have been operating. We sent out a text alert about a black Stinger car - that car was stolen during a burglary in Clare last month. The car has a capacity of 3.2 litres, so it’s extremely fast. It has been involved in burglaries in Newport, Monard and Nenagh. These offences have also been committed in Cork North, Limerick and Clare.

“We are proactively engaging with all our colleagues to find this car. That was the whole idea of the text alert - to have as many eyes as we can on the ground so if someone sees it they would call us.

“This car seems to park up during the day and is only used at night,” he said.

Chief Supt Smart said a “very significant” arrest was made in Clonmel recently, when the head of an organised crime group was put into custody. He also said three people from Dublin were arrested last week in relation to a Cahir burglary.