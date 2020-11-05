Family Carers Ireland Covid-19 restrictions

Unfortunately Family Carers Ireland have had to once again close their doors to the public due to level 5 restrictions which means that they will no longer be able to meet Carers one-to-one.

They will, as always, be available to offer support & advice over the phone on 056 7721424 or on the 24 hour careline 1800 24 07 24. Please do not hesitate to contact them and they will assist you as much as possible.