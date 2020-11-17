Roscrea Country Market to reopen this Friday

Roscrea Country Market which has been closed due to Covid 19 precautions will resume on Friday morning November 20 in the Muintir na Tire Hall. The market starts at 10am, with a wide variety of fresh homemade produce on sale. Items on offer include fresh homemade bread, cakes and tarts, fresh eggs, jams and marmalade. Social distancing measures are in place and all your favourite pick and mix items are now individually wrapped, apple squares, coffee slices, fudge brownies and freshly baked scones. Orders are now being taken for Christmas cakes and Christmas puddings.