Two Mile Borris lights up for Christmas 2020!

A couple of years ago, the Two Mile Borris Chrismtas Lights committee began with a small number of local people. We had a tree and a Santa. Now, a few years later due to this hardworking committee, our village is just beautiful for Christmas. Both committee and decorations have been added to. Two Mile Borris comes alight early December every year and is just wonderful. It was greatly enhanced by the addition of our crib last Christmas in the middle of our village. This was an unused shed given to the village by Liam & Kathleen McGuire, which was much appreciated by all. Our committee works for a few Saturdays in November each year to transform this wonderful crib and village for all. This year due to Covid restrictions we cannot have our usual Santa visit and traditional evening to switch on lights etc. The crib will still be open during the day for all to visit and we ask people to please adhere to social distancing and health guidelines. Lights were switched and the crib opened on Saturday, November 21. Crib will be open until early January. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their fantastic support.

Our Annual Wellie Walk will go ahead on at 12pm on St Stephens Day, registration from 11.45pm at back of Corcorans. We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your continuous support. We wish a happy Christmas along with a safe and healthy new year to all!