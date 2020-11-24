Lots of interesting reading in this year's Mullinahone Magazine

Last week we had a quick look through this year's Mullinahone Magazine. We found some most interesting articles, but we left out some more considering how great was our choice. This week we recommend another 6/7 articles and even then there are still some excellent pieces omitted. “Going to America 1958” was a huge event in Mullinahone and reflected the times when travel was different. The “Ballycullen Ass Race” of 1931 “by Jim Bermingham painted different times.” Before and after Bloody Sunday” tells about the growth of C.J.Kickhams GAA between 1909 and 1922. This period includes the end of the Land War in Mullinahone, the rise of nationalism and the county wins of 1912 and 1913 before our part in Bloody Sunday and the All-Ireland win in 1922. “Dancing the Culm” is a foreign pastime to many, but culm balls kept many of us warm on winters nights. Brian Larkins Bringing of Electricity to Phnom Penh is most interesting. We know more now about Cambodia than we ever knew before. Another traveller who brought us inside the Common Market and Brussels in 1973 was Margaret Hall. Some great articles and we are not even near the end of them. If you haven’t got your magazine 2020, you can do so in most of the local shops and you certainly won’t be disappointed.