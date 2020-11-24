Christmas lights in Two Mile Borris

Two-mile-Borris Christmas Lights Committee have once again lit up our beautiful village. New lights added again this year and more in planning for next year. Due to Covid restrictions for 2020, it is not possible to have our annual Santa run & switching on of lights. The lights are on & crib open now. All visits to the wonderful crib are welcome (social distancing required). We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Liam & Kathleen McGuire for the spot for the crib, much appreciated.

Our Annual Wellie Walk will go ahead on at 12pm on St Stephen's Day, registration from 11.45pm at back of Corcorans. We would like to thank each & everyone of you for your continued support.