Tipperary's increase in domestic abuse 'down to Covid and people being at home'

A Tipperary councillor has expressed fear that the increase in domestic abuse incidents during the Covid period could impact children in years to come.

At the recent meeting of the Tipperary County Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Derek Smart highlighted that year-to-date (October 1) figures show an increase in domestic abuse incidents in the Tipperary Garda Division by 12%. These incidents range from domestic disputes and violence to the breaching of barring, protection and safety orders.

He said gardaí are taking a “strong” stance in tackling domestic abuse incidents and getting people before the courts. “We have a strong and robust relationship with TUSLA, and it works both ways. As soon as we have an incident, we are liaising with our counterparts in TUSLA and other organisations,” he said.

“The Divisional Protective Services Unit was established in Tipperary to make sure that the relationship is one-on-one between the sergeant and the relevant members, and meetings are conducted on a regular basis. If we think there’s a child at risk, we will take the child out of that situation,” he said.

Cllr Marie Murphy said the increase in incidents is an “unfortunate” consequence of Covid-19. “It’s definitely down to Covid and people being at home with no other outlets . That’s going to have a knock on effect on children who have been victims of or who have seen domestic violence,” she said.