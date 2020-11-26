NeighbourFood - the online farmers market!

NeighbourFood is a family run, online farmers market that connects farmers, growers and producers directly with customers. Our market is based in Bannons Pub, Two Mile Borris. We are covering the Thurles, surrounding areas and beyond with producers based as local as in Two Mile Borris itself, or stretching as far as County Wexford. The main idea of NeighbourFood is to promote local produce, giving the local farmers, growers, bakers and all other producers and more a chance to sell their product to the customers in the area, at a very fair price. All producers are in full control of their products and pricing, and deservingly receive 80% of the marked price of each product.

For the customer, NeighbourFood is a safe, one stop shop with a single, secure online payment with one collection each week. This means that the customer orders once, pays once and collects once, but from over 40 producers at one time. The customer has until every Tuesday at midnight to order their produce, and they then collect their order from Bannons Pub on Thursdays between 5pm and 7pm. Our collection point makes doing the weekly shop (and more) a very safe way of shopping, especially during the current pandemic. If a customer felt uncomfortable entering the collection point, we can easily carry their shopping to their car for them.

We now have, at the time of writing, 42 producers on-board with us, ranging from fresh locally grown fruit and veg, meat, cheese, eggs, milk, honey, wine, home made candles, bread & cakes, desserts & treats and much more! Our full selection of producers can be seen on our online market which can be found at www.neighbourfood.ie/

We ask that all our potential customers go to our online market and click ‘Join Our Market’ as this then allows them to shop and keep up to date with new and exciting products each week. Our Facebook and instagram accounts are also updated daily with updates about different producers and products.

We are now focusing on the run up to Christmas, and the Christmas collection itself. Our Christmas collection will be held on the Wednesday, December 23, which will allow all of our customers to collect their shopping for Christmas, the day before Christmas Eve. We have a pre-order function which allows some of our producers to sell seasonal items every week, but to be collected at our Christmas collection. We will be updating our website with our Christmas products each week, but we already have wonderful Christmas Hams for sale, and will be adding much more such as Christmas Turkeys, Christmas Cakes and even various hampers which will be ideal for gifts.