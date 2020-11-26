Looking to shop local this year for a nice Christmas present. Why not get a copy of the 2019 Moyne-Templetuohy Parish Newsletter.

Limited stocks are available and can be purchased for €10 from Guilfoyle’s shop, Templetuohy, Centenary Co-Op, Ballyduff and Tully’s Shop Two-Mile-Borris or from Tony Gleeson, Moyneard (087-1388117), Paddy Doyle, Moyneard (087-6306108) or at the Moyne AC training facility.

reminder to all clubs and associations in the parish that the Committee are receiving notifications for the 2020 newsletter and same can be forwarded to moytem@gmail.com