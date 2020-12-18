Sharing of Memories - Tom Purcell Littleton early 1930's

In the early 1930's, in front of what was then the Garda barracks, is Tom Purcell who seems to be enjoying the peace and summer beauty of Littleton village. Around ten years earlier his older brother Phil who was born in 1916 witnessed the attack and burning of the Barracks in 1920 which was then occupied by the Royal Irish Constabulary. Phil was ordained in Thurles in 1939 and ministered in New Zealand. Writing to family relatives from Mission Bay, Auckland in April 2004, he recalls this childhood memory.

"I am pleased to notice that you are keeping up the house name "The Old Barracks". I remember well the Sunday afternoon standing by the gate with a policeman leaning on the pillar (gate) and aroused by two volunteers who came out of our shop (alongside) and then the rush from Keeffe's pub (now Darmody's) of a big number of volunteers-the Barracks was taken and set on fire. We all had to leave the village for Ballybeg. My father had to cut the roof between our house and the Barracks and often I heard my mother say that when they got back to the place next day the Sacred Heart lamp was still burning brightly before the Sacred Heart picture. Every night the prayer of consecration was part of the trimmings of the Rosary. Such was the faith of those days. I hope P.G. to find some faith left in Ireland."

In his book The Centenary Co-Operative Creamery Society, 1898-1998, Raymond Smith, informs on P.31, "when the IRA captured the arms from the RIC Barracks in Littleton the Creamery was burned as a reprisal" and P.138 "Littleton Creamery was destroyed by armed forces of the Crown on October 31 - letter from Richard Walsh, Manager of Ballyduff to Robert Anderson of the Irish Agricultural Organization Society on November 10, 1920".

The Moycarkey-Borris Newsletter of 1988, P.37, "When the Black and Tans arrived they burned the nearby creamery and Riversdale House Liskeveen, which was the home of the I.R.A. leader,Col. Jerry Ryan.

Littleton's first and longest serving Garda, Michael Meara from Droumduhig, Killarney, Co Kerry arrived on July 31, 1923 and remained there until his death in February, 1964 and burial in Ballymoreen. Village children loved his joyful and playful presence. (Siochain-Summer 2012).

Phil won All-Ireland honours with Tipperary in 1937.His last visit home was in 2004. He died in Auckland in 2007 where he is buried. Tom was on the 1945 team. He died in 1949 and is buried in Ballymoreen