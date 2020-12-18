Plans under way for Boherlahan Parish Hall redevelopment

Proposed plans for the new Boherlahan Community Centre have been developed based on feedback from the associated community survey earlier in 2020. A review of these proposed plans have already been completed with sub groups from Boherlahan Parish Council, Boherlahan National School, Bingo and other clubs and organisations. The new Community Centre for Boherlahan village will be located on the site of the existing Parish Hall. Due to COVID 19 restrictions on gatherings an open meeting to review the plans will not be possible. The proposed Community Centre plans are available for review on the community website www.boherlahandualla.ie. Please return any comments or suggestions on the proposed plans to boherlahanduallapc@gmail.com