GAA: The early years in Drangan

In 1929 The Commons defeated Cloneen in Junior Football played in Drangan. Paddy Keating and The Maher brothers from Peafield were on the Fethard team that defeated Mullinahone in Grangemockler. However Mullnahone objected stating that the pitch was 18 feet too short.

In disgust Fethard withdrew and Mullinahone went on to win the South and County Senior Football Finals with Jim Noonan and Bill Barrett on board. Jim Denn played Senior Football with Clonmel. A league was ran in football and hurling for Primary Schools.

In the Fethard area the following schools participated: Drangan, Cloneen, Fethard, Coolmoyne and Lisronagh. Cloneen defeated Drangan in football with Tom Keating National Teacher Cloneen as referee. Tom also refeeed the Co. Senior Hurling Final between Thurles and Toomevara. Ned O’Connor and Phil Skehan won Co. Junior Football medals as part of a South Selection.

In 1930 Tipperary won the Triple Crown of All Ireland Hurling titles in Senior, Junior and Minor. The West Division was formed making Tipperary a County with 4 divisions. A new GAA Sports Ground was purchased on the Western Road in Clonmel at a cost of £1,500.

Cloneen entered 2 Junior Football teams and Drangan entered a Junior Hurling team and a Minor Hurling team. The Cloneen No. 2 team defeated Powerstown by 1-5 to 1-0 with the goal scored by White and the match refereed by Mr. O’Shea from Fethard.

Cloneen No. 1 Junior Football team defeated Ballingarry in The Commons and then played Grangemockler but progressed no further.

In Junior Hurling Drangan were defeated by Horse & Jockey in Laffansbridge and played Ballingarry in The Commons.

In Minor Hurling Moyne Rovers (Drangan/ Ballyluskey) defeated Boherlahan in the South Final but Boherlahan objected to Jackie Blanchfield stating he was overage and Boherlahan were awarded the game. It later transpired that Boherlahan had also fielded an overage player but the title stayed in Boherlahan.

The team was: Bill Lahart (Captain), Ml. (Son) Walsh Drangan (Goalkeeper), Joseph Ballylusky, Wm. Glasheen Crohane, Ml. Mullaly Lismolin, Ml. Clancy Ballylusky, Thos. Clancy Ballylusky, Dave Ryan Cloughtaney, Jack Hickey New Line, Pat Lahart Crohane, Jim Lahart Crohane, Bill Harrington Cloughtaney, James Kerwick and Thos. Kerwick Lismolin, Thos. Kenny Ballylusky, Jackie Blanchfield Crohane, Thos. McCormack Shanakyle, John Lismolin, Jim Kenny Ballylusky.

This was the first year that a South Minor Hurling championship was played. Moyne Rovers trained in Crokes Field owned by the Carey Family across the road from Joseph and Mary Meagher’s house Cloughtaney. Son Ml. Walsh was the goalie and it was said he was so good that he could stop marbles.

Tom Maher Peafield played with a South selection in the Co. Junior Hurling Final which won by North Tipp 5-2 to 3-1. In football Frank O’Brien Ballywalter played for an Old Bridge South selection winning the Co. Junior Football Final by 2-4 to 0-1 for North Tipperary.

Jim Noonan and Bill Barrett played for Tipperary Senior Footballers defeating Cork before losing to Kerry in the Munster Final.

The Co. Board ran a competition for the best poem to celebrated Tipperarys Triple Crown of All Ireland victories. Tom Keating N.T. Cloneen won the prize of £5 for his poem Tiobrad Árann Abu.