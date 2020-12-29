Doon St. Vincent de Paul collection

The Doon St. Vincent de Paul annual church gate collection usually takes place at Christmas time, however due to the Covid-19 restrictions it was not possible to hold the collection this year.

If you would like to donate, you will find a blue envelope at the church entrance or in the local shops with all the details. All money collected locally is spent in the local community. People and families still need assistance from the SVP.

Thanking you for your generous support.